SAMURAI is the Newest 60 Meter Yacht by Alia Yachts

Launched three years ago in Turkey, the 60 meter SAMURAI by Alisa Yachts, will make its official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019.

The interior design was imagined by RWD (Redman Whiteley Dixon), the exterior by Omega Architects, and the yacht’s naval architecture was made by the Dutch Van Oossanen. The sleek vessel before you also comes with the patented Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF), with the hull made from steel and an aluminum superstructure.

The propulsion system of the SAMURAI features two MTU 16V4000 M73L engines, each of them having an output of 2,880 kW at 2.050 rpm, which is more than enough to push the yacht at a max speed of 21 knots. The SAMURAI can make 4,250 nautical miles at an economical speed and has a fuel capacity of 114,300 liters.

On the inside, there’s a full beam owner’s suite on the main deck featuring an ensuite bathroom, dressing room and office equipped with a desk and seating. Besides the owner suite, the main deck features four double guest cabins as well. The bridge deck offers the captain’s cabin, plus a study that can be used as a fifth guest cabin, making the yacht host a total of 12 guests.

The lower deck hosts the crew area and the mess, a galley and seven double crew cabins, so the vessel can hold 14 crew members. The interior design blends a light gray theme with nice colorful accents and the large vertical windows allow for plenty of natural light inside, making everything shine inside there.