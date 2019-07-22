The Sought After Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray is Almost Here

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray has finally been revealed by General Motors and comes with a little surprise for all automotive addicts. Chevrolet has decided to change the iconic car’s setup from a front to a rear mid-engine, following in the footsteps of BMW or Ferrari and Porsche.

Under the hood, things sound and look great. Even the entry level model comes with a massive 6.2 liter V8 LT2 engine that outputs a cool 495 hp and 637 Nm of torque. The transmission will be an eight speed dual clutch (DCT), making it the first time when the Corvette doesn’t come with a manual gearbox.

Performance wise, the new Corvette should reach 60 mph in only 3 seconds. There will also be an optional package available, the Z51, adding improved passive suspension system and manual adjustable suspension springs, improved cooling, larger brake rotors, specific axle ration and a performance exhaust.

While most supercars all have carbon fiber bodies, the new Corvette chassis choice is aluminum. The design of this supercar features low profile headlamps, hidden door handles and larger side air intakes. The rear spoiler is smaller to keep on the same line with the front one, but still adds 180 kg of downforce.

The interior boasts leather finishes combined with real metal, but there’s also an option for carbon fiber trim. The driver’s seat comes in 3 options. The GT1 for the most comfort and Competition Sport for the most performance while a GT2 is the in-between option. The color themes available are six in total. There’s a central console with a vertical line of buttons along it and a central monitor.

Production will start towards the end of this year and the good news is that this is the first Corvette which will be offered in Europe as well.