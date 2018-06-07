Could Say ‘No’ to Roberto Cavalli’s Spectacular Mirabilia Villas?

What could easily be considered as an architectural marvel – Mirabilia actually means “Marvels” in Latin – this collection of high-end custom-built residential villas will benefit from the magic touch of none other than Roberto Cavalli.

Nestled in the fashionable “Shams Ar Riyadh” development in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, the gorgeous Mirabilia Villas range from 300 square meters to 1,600 square meters in size, with three to seven bedrooms and spectacular views over Wadi Hanifa. Dar Al Arkan, the biggest real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was in charge of this project, with the interiors imagined by the famed Italian fashion house.

These upscale residential villas are meant to be the ultimate expression of fashion, boasting nothing but the best materials and the finest architectural details known to man. Inspired by wildlife and nature, the luxurious Roberto Cavalli interiors seem to be in perfect harmony with the project’s surroundings, as the floor-to-ceiling glass walls connect you to the breathtaking lush greens of Wadi Hanifa.

The gallery below easily demonstrates that Mirabilia will redefine luxury living in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. Future residents will be able to enjoy exclusive experiences, amidst a curated urban indulgence and high-end Italian style. Surrounded by residential, commercial, and mixed-use spaces, these villas will most likely have their owners stay in most of the time – well, that’s one way of looking at it.

Mirabilia’s new blueprint aims to set the tone in this amazing part of Riyadh, and we’re pretty sure we’re going to see more luxurious projects like this one in the near future here. The question is.. could you say ‘no’ to Roberto Cavalli’s Mirabilia Villas?