Airstream Unveils The Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer

Are you ready to take on the great outdoors in style? You should; God knows how long Mother Earth will still be able to impress us with her amazing beauty. Enjoying the convenience of modern-day amenities might be a dream while heading towards the rugged outdoors, but the latest addition to Airstream’s lineup is almost too good to be true.

The trendy and retro-looking camper before you was designed in collaboration with the Seattle-based island-inspired lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama – hence the name of this beauty: the Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer. This stylish 19-foot trailer is probably the perfect choice for an idyllic trip in the heart of the nature – I’m sure you won’t have any problems finding a starting point.

You will know you’re in for a memorable experience the moment you’ll step inside the trailer. The high ceilings with integrated lighting and dimmer settings, exquisite cabinetry, and the back-lit cabinet bar create a wonderful atmosphere inside this trailer, while Airstream’s built-in surround-sound speakers, custom Tommy Bahama whiskey glasses and a cooler, or the lawn chairs with cushioned headrests will get you the mood to relax almost instantly.

The onboard kitchen comes equipped with a gas oven and stove top, while a sizeable shower will allow any adventure to end in a fresh and relaxing fashion. The luxurious trailer will easily sleep as many as four, with plenty of storage space to keep everyone happy. Other features worth mentioning include automated ceiling fans, central air and plenty of USB plugins to keep your social media followers up to date.

The 4,200-pound ‘certified-green’ trailer displays the company’s signature silver bullet–like aluminum look and retro hardware throughout. Meanwhile, Tommy Bahama infused a palette of deep blue and emerald green shades in the pinstripes and the interior lounge, along with palm leaf–themed bedding, cloud-like pillows, and stenciled wall decals.

Details like the size of the fridge, the illuminated wine rack, and many other goodies make the indoor space really enjoyable. If you like the Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer just as much as we do, you should know that it will set you back a cool $75,900 – probably more than most people would dare to pay for a trailer. Do you think it’s worth it?