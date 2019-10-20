Conrad Shenyang Hotel Opens in Shenyang’s Tallest Building

Conrad Shenyang Hotel, recently opened in the eponymous Chinese city, is ready to welcome its first guests. The new high end Conrad property is situated right in the heart of the historic city of Shenyang, the birth place of the Qing Dynasty, and sits at the top of the city’s tallest building, the enchanting Forum 66 tower.

Beyond the contemporary and sophisticated design of this hotel, the views it offers are absolutely amazing. Designed by the Wilson Associates, Indulge and Strickland architecture firms, Conrad Shenyang comes with no less than 315 guest rooms, among which there are 37 luxurious suites, the largest you’ll find in the city.

The interior design of the hotel is both elegant and sophisticated and the rooms are equipped with modern amenities and high end smart technology.

When it comes to comfort, the hotel offers heated bathroom floors, an expansive wellness gallery complete with spa treatment rooms, gym and fitness classes including Pilates, yoga, aerobics, TRX training and dance, and a gorgeous heated indoor pool and whirlpool overlooking the city and offering the most stunning views of Shenyang.

If you’re feeling hungry after a full day of wandering around, the new Conrad hotel comes with no less than six food and beverage venues.

Restaurants and bars are integrated into almost all the hotel’s floors, from the ground to the top. You’ll find Asian and Western buffet and a-la-carte menus in the restaurant ARCHIVE, a superb lobby lounge called GALLERY, premium meats and delicious seafood in the intimate setting of LINK and traditional Sichuan cuisine and Chinese specialties in the MAN restaurant.