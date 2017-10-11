Christian Louboutin Teams up with Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Christian Louboutin was looking to shock and awe every single one of us once again with a completely original design, that’s why he teamed up with Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to imagine a breathtaking colleciton, with Indian influences, of course.

The joined effort led to a limited edition collection of footwear, includes eye catching sneakers, heels and ankle boots, all dressed up in Indian fabrics and showing off some incredible motifs. Featuring seductive embroidery and embellishments, saris and ribbons, the Indian designer’s creations for Louboutin are nothing short of spectacular.

Now, people might expect something a little more discreet, yet super chic from Christian Louboutin, but there is no bad time to reinvent yourself and this unique collection features 15 stylish designs for women and four for men – a little bit of coolness for everyone. A very limited number of shoes have been created, and those of you who wish to own one of these pairs should hurry up and get their hands on one.

Showing off a kitschy sophistication. worthy of memorable red carpet appearances, this collection seems to come straight from the 1990s; does anyone else remember a young Christina Aguilera and many other pop icons showing up on the red carpet on the MTV Music Awards? It’s been a while.

[luxurylaunches]