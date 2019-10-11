Bugatti Claims Back its Throne with the Chiron Super Sport 300+

Ladies and gentlemen, Bugatti did it again !! A modified Chiron prototype recently became the fastest car prototype in the world, hitting an unbelievable 304.77 mph (495 km/h) at Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany. It’s a pre-production Chiron prototype and the record-setting run was verified by TUV, but it’s not yet official because it only performed an uni-directional run top speed run.

Once the production version is out they’ll probably do it again to make sure they claim back their title as “the fastest production car in the world” from the Koenigsegg Agera RS. The record-setting car is a prototype of the upcoming Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, that will keep the same aggressive body with the good looking exposed carbon fiber and orange stripes.

The new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will be powered by a massive quad-turbo 8.0 liter W16 engine that’s able to unleash a whooping 1,578 horsepower. Unlike the prototype, the production version will ditch the roll cage and computers and get an additional seat for a passenger.

The production run will count no more than 30 units, each of them limited to a maximum speed of 273 mph (440 km/h). Koenigsegg’s Agera RS did record a top speed of 277.87 mph (447.18 km/h), but they’ll probably take off that speed limiter for a new record setting run.

Ride height will also be modified back to the standards for use on regular roads. But for those who want to get a taste of that sheer power the car is ready to unleash, Bugatti has decided to grant access to customers to the same track where they tested their prototype.

The new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will cost around $3.9 million at the current exchange rates, with production set to begin sometime in 2021.