Brabus’ Mercedes-Benz G-class Nails Luxury and off-road Prowess

The Mercedes-Benz G-class is already an incredible machine to begin with, but when the guys from Brabus decide to modify a car, they go all out trying to make it even more incredible. Limited to just five examples, this outrageous G-wagon has been taken to the next level in terms of power, style, and exclusivity.

The customized German off-road ride is based on a G550 4×4 and it displays a stunning safari package, with custom body panels and a bespoke interior. And did we mention the 551 ponies hiding under the bonnet?

Brabus specially designed this G-class to be able to handle any off-road trail, with a low profile safari European roof rack, custom powder-coated running boards, carbon fiber trim inside, a black Brabus grill, an adjustable suspension, and 22” twin five-spoke alloys, with chunky tires. It will easily tackle whatever you might throw at it, but who said you can’t take luxury off-road?

Speaking of which, this car’s interior features black Nappa leather with exquisite Dinamica suede and white topstitching, adding even more elegance and exclusivity to the project. As we’ve mentioned before, only five people will be lucky enough to own one of these, which begs the question: how much are you prepared to pay for one of these beasts?