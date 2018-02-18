The Sunseeker 76 Yacht Will Get You Where You Want

British yacht builder Sunseeker has surprised us all with a new interesting vessel called Sunseeker 76 – a cool motor yacht that’s approaching superyacht status. Even though it’s just 76-feet long, this clever new yacht feels like a much larger vessel, thanks to an intelligent layout and all kinds of amazing features.

The new 76 probably has the most impressive foredeck social area for a yacht of its size, and it could even feature an optional hot tub at the back of the flybridge, but that’s just part of its appeal. Sunseeker projects always benefit from incredible attention to detail, and this sleek vessel does not stray away from that successful recipe.

The brilliant yacht designers in Poole imagined an open-plan main deck, with silver-oak interior woodwork and wenge hardwood flooring, 360 degrees of windows, a lovely chef’s galley amidships, two large facing lounges, and a cool helm station that looks like it came straight from a James Bond movie. Would you be happy with that?

On the lower deck, the Sunseeker 76 has been graced with large hull windows, allowing more natural light to come in and thus creating a greater sense of space. Speaking of which, this vessel also boasts three cozy social areas outside, including a table and lounge, as well as two large sunbeds, wet bar, and loose seats – a hardtop with retractable center offers shade when the sun is scorching hot.

In terms of power, Sunseeker ‘s 76 Yacht packs twin 1,550-hp MAN engines, which lead to a top speed of 32 knots and a range of 400 nautical miles at a comfortable cruising speed – sailing this vessel will be a dream, a very enjoyable one.