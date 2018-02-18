Ladies Will Love the new Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Femme

Valentine’s Day seems to be years away already, but we don’t need any particular reason to celebrate love, right? Gucci has just unveiled a new exciting perfume called Guilty Absolute Pour Femme, described by the company’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, as a magical and mysterious scent, blending chypre fruity elements with wild blackberry notes, rich Bulgarian rose, and Goldenwood.

As you try to imagine that, you should know that the inspiration behind this new Gucci fragrance lies in an enchanting forest, which offers an out-of-this-world experience, with danger, adventure and fun, ready to surprise you at every corner – it’s the perfect trio for building character and appreciating the fine qualities of a beautiful and independent woman.

The result of a special partnership between Alessandro Michele and master perfumer Alberto Morillas, Gucci’s Guilty Absolute Pour Femme will be available in 50 ml and 90 ml Eau de parfum bottles, priced at $94 and $115 respectively. This unique blend boasts a lasting structure, and a fresh, fruity scent that most women will surely fall in love with.

Strong notes of patchouli oils and Bulgarian rose contribute are instantly noticeable in this delightful vibe, although nothing’s sure until this lovely creation touches a woman’s soft and delicate skin. Are you up for the challenge?