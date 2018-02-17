This Splendid Portofino Villa is the Perfect Place to Retire

Famous for its picturesque harbor, Portofino, Italy, is one of the world’s most incredible villages and a popular retreat for celebrities, artists and highly affluent people. Everyone who comes here falls in love with the place, and if you’ve ever dreamed about moving here for good, this might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of the most amazing properties in the area.

Overlooking the beautiful Bay of Portofino, this mesmerizing residence has been recently listed for sale, and although there’s no official price-tag disclosed yet, we’re pretty sure you might want to find out more info. The splendid villa before you dates back to the early ‘900 and it’s been beautifully restored to its former glory, with 8,072 sq. ft. (750 m²) of luxurious living areas.

The 1,800-square-meter parkland adds to the beauty of this place, with rare Mediterranean essences, numerous trees and flowered terraces which turn this property into an oasis of green.

Inside, this lavish home comes with a large living room and dining room, a wonderful kitchen, an office, service area, three master suites with bathroom and wardrobe, plus a studio. There’s also a gorgeous wellness area with an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool, a cozy relaxation area, and a fitness center, so there’s no reason to leave home.

As we mentioned earlier, this home was renovated with premium materials that keep in line with the property’s original period features. Thanks to an incredible attention to detail, there is an overwhelming sense of sophistication, with bespoke designer furniture spread throughout the home and many other interesting details that are beautifully complemented by magical Portofino views.

Nestled in an exclusive setting, this property offers total privacy, but it’s also extremely close to the village center. The lucky owners of this magnificent residence will get pedestrian access to Portofino’s famous ‘Piazzetta’ and a parking spot, which is a rare treat in this amazing place.

[sothebysrealty]