fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Bowers & Wilkins’ Artistic Wireless Speakers are stunning in all aspects

Bowers And Wilkins Formation Wireless Speaker Collection 1

Those of you looking for perfection in both sound and aesthetics can look no further than the recently released Artistic Wireless Speakers from Bowers & Wilkins. This stunning audio system boasts with high fidelity performance, astonishing sound quality and a design that will easily impress anyone.

The artistic speaker collection comes with five industry defining pieces, the Formation Duo, Wedge, Bar, Audio and Bass, with each of the pieces able to work independently or together with other pieces for a more impressive sound experience or into multiple room audio setups.

Bowers And Wilkins Formation Wireless Speaker Collection 2

As for performances, there’s 24 bit audio and 96 kHz sample rate streaming, with a speaker synchronization at one microsecond. The Formation Duo, which is the top tier piece of the collection, comes with a carbon domed tweeter-on-top design, and many fans of the brand would recognize the iconic Continuum Cone from the brand’s 800 series.

Among the features there’s Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, ready to fill the home with one’s preferences. The price tag for this collection starts at $699. Nothing but good news from Bowers & Wilkins!

Bowers And Wilkins Formation Wireless Speaker Collection 4

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

burberry-bowers-wilkins-t7-gold-edition-speaker-0
Burberry imagines the T7 Gold Edition Bluetooth speaker

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Malcolm McKeon’s 73m MM725 Sailing Yacht is a Visual Treat

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.