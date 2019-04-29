Bowers & Wilkins’ Artistic Wireless Speakers are stunning in all aspects

Those of you looking for perfection in both sound and aesthetics can look no further than the recently released Artistic Wireless Speakers from Bowers & Wilkins. This stunning audio system boasts with high fidelity performance, astonishing sound quality and a design that will easily impress anyone.

The artistic speaker collection comes with five industry defining pieces, the Formation Duo, Wedge, Bar, Audio and Bass, with each of the pieces able to work independently or together with other pieces for a more impressive sound experience or into multiple room audio setups.

As for performances, there’s 24 bit audio and 96 kHz sample rate streaming, with a speaker synchronization at one microsecond. The Formation Duo, which is the top tier piece of the collection, comes with a carbon domed tweeter-on-top design, and many fans of the brand would recognize the iconic Continuum Cone from the brand’s 800 series.

Among the features there’s Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, ready to fill the home with one’s preferences. The price tag for this collection starts at $699. Nothing but good news from Bowers & Wilkins!