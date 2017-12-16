Bitterroot Valley Farmhouse is Looking for New Owners

Somewhere in Hamilton, Montana, there’s a beautiful $27.5 million property that offers everything you could possibly need, and then some. This stunning 17-acre estate is packed with cornerstone amenities that include a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course and a 27,000 square-foot clubhouse, but that’s just a small part of this unique package.

This Bitterroot Valley Farmhouse, as this lavish property has been called, is one of Montana’s most expensive homes currently on the market.

Promising over 25,000 square feet of space, this home was designed to include handcrafted chandeliers, cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, superb woodwork, custom stained-glass windows, a variety of gas- and wood-burning fireplaces – with distinctive marble, granite and other goodies on display to make sure owners and guests alike understand the value of exclusivity.

With no neighbors in sight and the mountains watching over them, the lucky owners of this property will most likely never leave home again – 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and seven partial baths are on offer, so there’s plenty of space to get lost in. The lower level has a wine cellar and a large games room, with a bar and separate billiards room.

There’s also a special pool area, featuring a two-lane lap pool, with an adjoining hot tub, a steam room and a powder room. The large screening room adds to the entertaining powers of this home, while an underground two-lane shooting range, complete with a target retrieval system, an exercise room, and a safe room, are all set to make any Hollywood director feel envious.

The spacious garage, which is accessible via a breezeway, has three double doors to accommodate six vehicles, with radiant in-floor heat, built-in workbenches, cabinets, and a sink and bathroom. There’s also a lovely barn outside, while the extensive landscaping, a stream and a pond stocked with native fish will most likely add flavor to any cup of coffee. Time for a Christmas gift!