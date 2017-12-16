Celebrate Friendship with MB&F’s Kelys & Chirp

We don’t need any special reasons to celebrate friendship, and two friends, Reuge and Nicolas Court have recently teamed up with MB&F to imagine this unique contraption, that represents a joyful celebration of friends. Called Kelys & Chirp, this stunning creation is made of two unlikely companions happily living together, a lovely turtoise and a tiny singing bird.

Kelys, the turtoise, moves in a realistic way, with his head slowly going from side to side, while Chirp keeps him company, springing from her nest and starting to dance on a lovely melody. Don’t worry, this musical adventure won’t come to a sudden stop, as a complex mechanical sensor keeps the party going.

Chirp’s birdsong sounds amazing, with a crystal clear sound that’s impressively loud, coming such a compact-sized contraption that is actually based on a 230-year-old invention. 480 components work their magic with the automaton mechanism keeping the 1.4 kg turtle and bird in motion.

The shell’s scales were handmade from high-quality leather in 4 different colors, thus allowing the bare metal to look more natural and beautiful. The movement of Kelys & Chirp is actually comprised of two parts: the Singing Bird, which is a complete movement in itself, and the turtle automaton module, which is powered by the Singing Bird movement.

You’ve realized by now that the turtle’s movements are synchronised with the bird’s own movements and singing. MB&F’s Kelys & Chirp will be available only in 4 limited editions of 18 pieces each – blue, green, yellow or ochre – with each having been constructed using rhodium plated brass, stainless steel and 18K white gold, plus sapphire for the bird’s eyes. Which color is your favorite?