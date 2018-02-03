Baume & Mercier’s Clifton Club Burt Munro Tribute Limited Edition

If you don’t know this yet, Burt Munro was a motorcycle racing legend and it’s been exactly 50 years since he managed to set a land speed record for under-1,000 cc bikes, a record that still stands nowadays. He spent 40 years modifying an old Indian motorcycle that was initially capable of doing only 55 mph.

But his hard work and dedication eventually paid off and he was a 68-year old grandfather who impressed everyone with a record speed of 183.59 mph (294.5 km/h) at Bonneville. That happened on 26 August 1967 and it deserves a big celebration, right?

Baume & Mercier’s Clifton Club Burt Munro Tribute Limited Edition watch honors that day and the man as well, with the 1967-piece chronograph model remembering the modesty of Burt. He built his record-breaking Indian Scout using basic tools and even made his own engine parts. This watch was designed to display the determination and passion that leads to success.

Baume & Mercier’s new partnership with the Indian Motorcycle Company seemed like the perfect occasion to create this stunning watch, a limited edition automatic chronograph featuring a number of special details, designed to commemorate the extraordinary achievement of Burt Munro.

The large, yellow number 35 is easily noticeable on the dial, contrasting the “Indian Red” color of the calfskin strap – reminiscent of the deep vermillion color that was synonymous with the Indian Motorcycle Company. The watch comes with a 44 mm stainless steel case that has a tachymeter scale on the bezel, with the world record, 184 mph, highlighted on it.

On the other side, this timepiece displays the Indian Headdress logo of the Indian Motorcycle Company, together with the number of the limited edition. The silver dial, with sandblasted and snailed finishes, was meant to mimic the surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats. Time means money, speed beats time, but there’s no word regarding the price tag of this watch.