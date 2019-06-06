Bang & Olufsen Adds some Pink to its new Range of Speakers and Accessories

The signature Bang & Olufsen Beolit17, Beoplay H8i, Beoplay E8 2.0 and Beoplay Charging Pad have just received a new, stylish pink colorway, adding a little bit of glamour and more desirability to the meticulous design and excellent sound we were used with.

The range includes a portable Bluetooth speaker – the Beolit17 – which comes with the high end authentic Bang & Olufsen signature sound. Built using anodized aluminum and tough polymer and with its full grain leather handle, the speaker is both durable and beautiful at the same time. The True 360 sound, USB-C and up to 24 hours of playtime make from the Beolit17 a very good deal.

The Beoplay E8 2.0 are Bang & Olufsen’s true wireless earphones, featuring the brand’s signature sound, a wireless charging case, an intuitive touch interface, calls and voice commands. The earphones are extremely comfortable, offer 16 hours of playtime and a benefit from the Transparency Mode, which allows you to tune into your surroundings with a quick gesture, without having to take the earphones out.

The brand’s on-ear ANC headphones, the Beoplay H8i, feature the same luxurious materials used in all the other items and a lightweight and streamlined design, keeping the same modern pink colorway. They benefit as well from the Transparency Mode and also have a proximity sensor and offer up to 30 hours of playtime.

Built from brushed aluminum and cowhide leather, the Beoplay Charging Pad boasts a luxurious design. It supports both regular charging (5W) and fast charging (10W). The items and accessories are available for purchase online and in Bang & Olufsen stores and selected retailers for $500 – Beolit17, $350 – Beoplay E8 2.0, $400 – Beoplay H8i and $125 – Beoplay Charging Pad.