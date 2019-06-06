Skai makes Sci-Fi Movies more real than ever

Flying cars are closer and closer to reality and this incredible air vehicle concept is here to prove it. Developed by Alaka’i Technologies with the help of the brilliant people from BMW Designworks, Skai aspires to be the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell powered vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) air vehicle.

BMW Designworks was in charge of the design and the futuristic styling of this air vehicle, and we have to admit it looks simply gorgeous, with its large windows, glass roof and wide sliding doors. The sleek design is complemented by a carbon composite airframe and ultra light landing skids as well.

The interior feels minimal, but with the five seats arranged in a V-formation, the views are taking over everything else. The seats are made from impact-absorbing materials, with four-point harnesses and leather upholstery.

The most impressive part of the whole air vehicle is the power train. It consists of six electric motors powered by three hydrogen fuel cells, each of them outputting 134 hp, pushing the craft to a max speed of 118 mph (190 km/h). The fuel tank will most likely have between 200 and 400 liters (53-106 gallon), giving the vehicle a range of up to 400 miles (644 km) and a total of 4 hours in the air.

The Skai is currently in the testing phase and it promises that no helipad or runway will be needed for operation, being able to land on rooftops, driveways or parking lots. Autonomous flight is also possible but forbidden by the current FAA regulations.