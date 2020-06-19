Aston Martin’s Breathtaking V12 Speedster Will Blow Your Mind With Its 690 HP

Aston Martin has dropped a new bombshell on us: the new V12 Speedster, a limited-run, screen-less bespoke supercar that was specially designed to be an “uncompromising, visceral two seater” for a few lucky millionaires who can afford to splash out $1 million (or £765,000) on this four wheel masterpiece.

Inspired from the company’s unique racing heritage, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster will be produced by the company’s Q Division in only 88 examples, but.. they’re probably sold out already. We can only dream we’ll see this beauty live one day and hear its engine roar. The car will be powered by a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12, that’s tuned up to produce 690 HP and 752 Nm of torque.

That might not seem like a lot when you compare it with some of today’s hypercars, but remember, this beast is screen less. You’ll need a proper helmet if you want to explore the true potential of the car’s V12 engine. Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer, said the V12 Speedster is unlike any other car in the world for raw, driving skills, and just by looking at it we know he’s right.

Since it’s fully open, the V12 Speedster adds a new dimension to the overall driving experience. The 690 HP engine sends this supercar from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and it could take it to a breathtaking top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h). Yes, without the screen, I think it could literally take your breath away.

Underneath its drool inducing carbon fiber bodywork there’s a bespoke aluminum platform that combines the very best of the DBS Superleggera and the new Aston Martin Vantage. The British supercar maker also equipped this car with adaptive dampers, offering three drive modes, ultra light centerlock wheels and large carbon ceramic brakes.

It’s a supercar built to perfection, that will engage you on every level, delivering a precise driving experience, with agility and pose. The V12 Speedster is as pure is it can get and even the cockpit looks absolutely incredible. Inside you’ll find a mix of chrome, aluminum and hand-finished saddle leather, that looks like a match made in heaven.

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is not the first roof less or screen less supercar unveiled in these last couple of years, because we’ve seen already cars like the Mclaren Elva or the Ferrari Monza, but to us, this is as good as it gets. All we need right now is $1 million in the bank and we’re good to go.

On a more serious note, more and more people apply today for online title loans for car payments and if you don’t know what those are, you might need to stop and think about the rest of the world for a moment. There are a lot of people who are going through rough times in this period, and if I would be a multi millionaire I will do my best to spread the wealth.

This gorgeous V12 Speedster can wait for a few more years.