6 Music Streaming Apps and Services You Should Try Right Now

Music streaming is a popular trend nowadays and this can be attributed to the fact that the internet has been revolutionized to offer faster speed. Streaming is a convenient way of listening to music as you don’t need to download any files and wait for a significant amount of time before you can listen to the songs you love.

Rather, you just listen to your favorite songs in real-time. Below are some of the best music streaming apps and services that you should try right now.

YouTube Music

With YouTube Music, you will be able to access a significant number of songs for your listening pleasure. This app recommends songs and playlists based on your preferences, as well as on the current trends. With this streaming app, you have the option of finding the music that you want to stream, or discovering new sounds too.

Spotify

With Spotify, you will have the power to discover new music, search for your favorite songs, or enjoy the playlists which are made exclusively for you. You can also make and share your own playlists and listen on your mobile devices, tablets, or desktop computers.

Perhaps this is the reason why it is one of the most recognizable music streaming apps today. Spotify has a free version that is relatively better than most of its competitors, but otherwise, you can always upgrade to a premium subscription and for sure you will be able to get your money’s worth.

Apple Music

Through Apple Music, you will be able to stream millions of songs from their catalog. You can even follow along your favorite songs using their time-synced lyrics. The best part is that you can listen using only your data in the absence of a Wi-Fi connection.

The app also has a social component that allows you to follow your most loved artists to instantly have an update about them and what they are up to. Choose from a variety of subscription plans that satisfies the features you need, within your budget.

SoundCloud

Aside from being a streaming service, SoundCloud also lets artists upload their songs into the platform, waiting to be discovered by anyone. Thus, it is through SoundCloud where you will be able to hear the freshest tracks or connect with fellow fans or other artists in real-time. This makes the app intensely beneficial for indie creators across the globe.

Through this app, you will gain access to a diverse catalog of content, discovering both emerging and established artists. You can also get suggested tracks based on your listening habits or create playlists for any occasion. While they offer a free service, you always have the option of upgrading into a premium subscription that will allow you to take your music wherever you go through offline listening.

Pandora

Pandora is one of the most popular music streaming apps that is available on several platforms. Depending on your subscription, you can experience a radio station-only service that at most allow you to skip tracks and rate the show. Otherwise, you can have a full on-demand streaming service that can give you a personalized experience that can evolve along with your preferences.

Through Pandora, you will be able to create stations from your favorite songs, artists, or genres, as well as find recommended stations based on your listening mood. The app even has a voice command feature which is perfect if you are usually using the service while driving in your car. You can choose from several modes to switch up the music you are listening to such as hearing the most liked songs by other listeners, less familiar songs from station artists, or hear the newest releases. But aside from music, you can also access podcasts through this app.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio has been around for quite some time now. It is an app where you can discover some of the best live and local radio stations. Thus, you are not limited to listening to music, but you can also listen to breaking news, sports shows, as well as comedy and talk shows. For this reason, this app has been extended into a podcast app where you can explore and follow popular and trending shows. You can install this app for free or upgrade to a premium service subscription where you can access an on-demand music playback and other features.

You can listen to your favorite songs and playlist through music streaming apps and services such as YouTube music or Spotify. There is also the option for you to use Apple Music, SoundCloud, Pandora, or iHeartRadio. Thanks to the advancements in modern technology, you can now listen to the songs you love on any device, anywhere you are, effortlessly, without any interruptions, so go ahead and feel free to try any of the services listed above.