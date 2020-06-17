This $40 Million Caribbean Home is a Dream Hideaway in the Virgin Islands

With everything that’s going on all over the world in these last couple of months, you might want to take social distancing to new extremes and move to a secluded location, somewhere on an island, with your loved ones. I think we found just the right home for you!

Designed by the esteemed architect Ken Kao, this incredible property was a dream come true for real estate developer David V. Johnson, who dedicated his career to build unique living and working communities, that were in harmony with nature. Luxury Caribbean resort Oil Nut Bay on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands is definitely the pinnacle of his mission.

This was also the place where he built this gorgeous 8,000-square foot home for himself and his wife Pam, proudly sitting on a spectacular elevation which takes in both coastlines of the island, with 12.5 acres for themselves. But as the years went by, he felt that it’s more house than they really need, so they’ve decided to list it for sale at a cool $39.5 million.

The entire property is made of Halo, a unique five-bedroom main house, and a charming one-bedroom guest villa called Rainbow. But this year Johnson actually plans to add three more guest villas there, including “a music cave” to this lavish offering. When all these structures will be completed, the price will rise to $45 million, so you might need to hurry up.

With a round, glass-ringed shape, Halo blends in with its natural surroundings beautifully, using integrated natural boulders and soaring cantilevered eaves that seem to recall Arthur Elrod’s home in Palm Springs, that appeared in the old James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever.

The five-bedroom, six and a half baths estate is solidly built on a structure of steel that can withstand even the toughest hurricanes. We really like the 24-foot-long motorized glass doors that open up to the outside, offering unobstructed views of the sea, Richard Brandon’s famed Necker Island and also the only coral island in the Virgin Islands’ chain, Anegada.

Inside, this home looks ridiculously awesome. The interiors have been imagined by Pam Johnson together with the French designers at Roche Bobois. Most of the bespoke furniture designs from the renowned French label show up in this property’s rooms and will be included in the selling price.

The main level of Halo boasts 18-foot ceilings, with a large open-plan living and dining area, a high-end kitchen, an extraordinary master suite, and a wood paneled media room with 16-inch thick walls. Downstairs you’ll find four additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and private patios.

As you get outside you’ll feel like you’re connected to the sea, rocks and cliffs. The outdoor spaces include a superb infinity pool, a dining area tucked away from the wind by a stack of boulders and even a small waterfall. On top, there’s a 7,450 square foot garden roof that helps regulate interior temperatures and makes this residence blend into its natural surroundings perfectly.

Being part of a unique community like Oil Nut Bay also comes with a few costs: the owner and resort club fees will set you back another $61,000 / year, but if you enter the residence into the resort’s rental pool those fees can be trimmed down to $31,000 annually.