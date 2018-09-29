Airports are probably some of the most crowded public places in the world. With so many people traveling around the globe, no matter if for business or pleasure, airports have evolved to offer plenty of facilities for travelers big and small. While a normal airport terminal is enough for most people transiting, sometimes there’s a need for something a lot more quiet and comfortable, with amenities that no terminal in the world can offer and without all the fuss and madness that sometimes fills a terminal during peak hours.

That’s why airport lounges were invented. To offer a handful of select few – and frequent – customers a lot more than they could have in an airport terminal. Surely, they address to first and business class flyers, those individuals for whom flying is a frequent need and who’ve got the means to afford the usually high costs.

But with a lot of credit cards today offering benefits and access to the elite world of airport lounges, there are more and more individuals looking to spend better hours transiting an airport by joining exclusive airport lounges. And believe us, some of them are indeed astonishing in every aspect.

For those of you hunting the best spots in the world for a good and super relaxing layover between your flights, here are 10 of The Most Amazing Airport Lounges in The World:

10. Club Kingston – Jamaica Norman Manley International Airport

Unlike other VIP, first or business class lounges, Jamaica Norman Manley International Airport’s Club Kingston opens its doors to all departing passengers, no matter the class or airline. Probably that’s why it received so many positive reviews and votes in the Priority Pass company’s Lounge of the Year Awards, making it to the first spot last year.

Club Kingston offers a true Jamaican atmosphere with reggae music in the background and wonderful decor from the island. Their food menu includes traditional Jamaican dishes and drinks and their business passengers can enjoy the benefits of private meeting rooms and a conference facility with work stations for those in need to catch up with work. In addition to all that, there is the option of the shower and spa facilities for those who’re in for a long flight.

9. Business Lounge – Tallinn Airport

Striving to become ‘the coziest airport in the world’, Tallinn Airport won’t disappoint anyone at least when it comes to its business class lounge. Getting very close to the serenity and comfort of a great hotel, Tallinn Airport’s Business Lounge offers so much when it comes to amenities for its customers.

With comfy sleeping pods, a cozy fireplace with a lovely restaurant and bar serving local food, an office area, massage chairs, an outdoor terrace, children play area, a wonderful library and a superb view of the sunrise over the airport, it’s no wonder that Tallinn Airport’s Business Lounge was selected as the best European airport lounge.

8. British Airways Concorde Room – London Heathrow Airport

Bringing back memories from the – short – age of supersonic transatlantic travel, the British Airways Concorde Room in London’s Heathrow International Airport makes it to the top ten first class airport lounges in the world.

The large leather couches and armchairs, gas fireplaces and exquisite chandeliers make for a special decor that evokes luxury hotel rooms more than an airport lounge. Further on, the dining room offers a wide range of select dishes and the spa has all the treatments you might need for a long and relaxing layover at Heathrow. Daybeds and en-suite bathrooms and showers provide even more comfort to the business British Airways traveler.

7. VIP Lounge Club – Punta Cana International Airport

Such a destination like the Dominican’s Republic Punta Cana surely deserves an exquisite airport lounge in its International Airport. Designed by the famous Dominican architect Antonio Segundo Imbert, the VIP Lounge Club is one of the best in the world when it comes to relaxation.

Copying the tropical style of ocean side resorts, the lounge is an open air area with modern and elegant furnishings, palm roofs and why not, an infinity edge pool with a panoramic view of the airstrip. What could a traveler want more from an airport lounge?

6. Centurion Lounge – Hong Kong International Airport

With a super modern design, the Centurion lounge belonging to Hong Kong’s International Airport stands proof of how much an airport lounge can make you feel at home. The elegant and classic but nonetheless modern look of the Centurion Lounge beats some of the best living rooms in the world.

The latest trends in furniture all come together to give the lounge a clean elegant look, featuring bar stools from Bertoia, chairs from Warren Platner, tables made by Eero Saarinen and Tom Dixon lamps. The feeling you get is that you wouldn’t like to leave anytime soon.

5. Air France La Premiere Lounge – Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport

Charles de Gaulle International Airport couldn’t have stayed behind on this one. Air France’s La Premiere Lounge is one of the best in the world when it comes to serving exceptional wines and cocktails. While available only to a select few, with tickets costing at least a good $10,000, those lucky ones will be greeted at a special entry area, with priority security screening and baggage escort.

La Premiere Lounge features a restaurant with menus created by the famous chef Alain Ducasse, a wonderful spa with all kinds of special treatments and a sleeping area. If that wasn’t enough, La Premiere Lounge’s guests are taken to their plane into one of Air France’s cars, saving them from the occasional madness at boarding the plane.

4. SATS Premier Lounge – Singapore Changi International Airport

The Asian world doesn’t just stand back and watch while other airlines develop more and more luxurious first class lounges. The Singapore Changi International Airport has created the SATS Premier Lounge, boasting with clues of its rich culture while offering its clients comfort and luxury at the same time.

The lounge creates the perfect ambiance by blending elegant modern design with private comfortable spaces and local artwork. Engaging and considerate, the services offered are of the highest level and not only that but they keep up with all the festivals going on in the country, recreating a little bit of the atmosphere, right there in the airport’s Premier Lounge.

3. Qatar Airways Al Safwa First Lounge – Doha Hamad International Airport

As one of the most luxurious airlines today, Qatar Airways couldn’t have left its premium flyers without a high class lounge at their home base, the Doha Hamad International Airport.

With its tall sandstone and marble design, it’s probably one of the most impressive airport lounges around the globe. If the superb fountain in the middle doesn’t impress too much, for sure the Doha Museum of Islamic Art inspired design will leave you breathless.

2. Swiss First Class Lounge – Zurich Airport

What can you expect from Swiss Airlines’ home airport in Zurich? We’ll tell you: nothing more than a world class lounge, a masterpiece when it comes to design and amenities. Built in wood and stone, the Swiss First Class Lounge is as modern as it gets, with elegant lines and a chic design.

Beyond the visual appeal, the lounge offers its guests a champagne bar for a relaxed layover, private bedrooms full of little Bulgari luxuries and an outdoor terrace that will leave anyone longing with its impressive Alps views.

1. Lufthansa First Class Terminal – Frankfurt Airport

While most airlines have a special first class lounge, Lufthansa decided to have their own terminal. The Lufthansa First Class Terminal at the Frankfurt Airport has its own separate building, making it one of the most exquisite airport lounges in the world.

With some of the best facilities an airport lounge can offer, it’s no wonder that Lufthansa First Class Lounge sits at number one on our list. Some of the most impressive features are the marble and oak candy bar, nap rooms, a cigar lounge, a family corner with play area for kids and a personal assistant to get you through customs and the security screening.

What more could a premium traveler want? Well, probably a buffet with healthy and hearty meals, an amazing deluxe bathtub suite and oh, let’s not forget about the Porsche or Mercedes with a personal driver for the boarding phase.