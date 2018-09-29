Introducing the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Bucherer Blue Editions

Bucherer, the renowned watch and jewellery house from Lucerne, Switzerland, has recently added a new gem to its stunning BLUE EDITIONS watch collection. Designed together with the Swiss luxury watch brand TAG Heuer, this special edition timepiece is called the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Bucherer Blue Editions and it’s aimed at the fashion-conscious gentleman with a passion for motorsport.

The unique automatic timepiece before you comes in a robust, 43 mm, stainless-steel case, complemented by a stainless-steel bracelet or a blue rubber strap that should give it a trendier look. But the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Blue Editions stand out thanks to their timeless blue dial, that’s sporty and elegant in the same time, featuring hand-applied indexes and a rotating aluminium bezel, with a 60-minute scale.

Water resistant to 200m (or 20 atm), this stylish watch also features a date display window, while the back has an inscription that says ‘Exclusively for Bucherer 1888’, together with TAG Heuer’s traditional chequered flag motif. Inside, the automatic movement has a power reserve of 38 hours, which makes this watch the ideal companion for probably every occasion.

Bucherer’s BLUE EDITIONS watch collection includes 18 exclusive timepieces created in collaboration with 12 famous watchmakers – Jaeger-LeCoultre, Audemars Piguet, Chopard, IWC, Longines, H. Moser & Cie, Baume & Mercier, Carl F. Bucherer, Panerai, Piaget and Tudor, and now, this motorsport-inspired beauty from TAG Heuer.

All watches from this collection are defined by a gorgeous blue shade, a colour that has become a symbol of the Bucherer brand. As of this week, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Bucherer Blue Editions will be available exclusively in the Bucherer online shop, at CHF 1 990.–, € 1,850.