10 Exquisite Drinks Released In 2017

There are so many wonderful whiskey releases every single year that go unnoticed, but as you know, we usually deal with superlatives here at Luxatic, so here are our favorites from the last 12 months. Of course, there’s more than one type of drink and plenty of renowned brands to choose from, so this list won’t focus only on whiskeys.

The exquisite drinks before you have been chosen for how distinctive and exclusive they are, so put down that beer and pick up one of our suggestions below.

You might think that Perrier-Jouët’s Blanc de Blancs cuvée took 20 years to make, and that might be true, as this is the brand’s first champagne crafted exclusively from white grapes in two decades. Produced in a very limited run, this exquisite Champagne aimed to charm everyone with its transparent bottle, a unique taste, not to mention the purity of the Chardonnay grape.

Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs is the brand’s first non-vintage Champagne, with floral and citrus notes set to tease the palate and get you in the mood for an aperitif. Feel free to think about the perfect combination in the meantime, and daydream about a unique experience.

Macallan’s sixth Masters of Photography offering, the Steven Klein Edition, is part of a limited run of just one thousand bottles. But what might be even more interesting is the fact that this is the first time ever when the Scottish brand used casks previously used for Rioja wine, resulting in a unique expression of Macallan flavor.

A black case contains the limited edition whiskey and one of the ten different prints signed by the photographer. The special package also includes a horse’s head bottle stopper plus a range of custom barware tools that will help you create that perfect tasting experience.

The fifth release in Johnnie Walker’s Epic Dates Collection, the Commemorative 1920 Edition, is a special £1,970 whiskey release that honors the year when John Walker & Sons have traveled from the four corners of Scotland to 120 countries across the globe, to spread the word about their fine drinks.

Only 540 bottles of Johnnie Walker’s The Commemorative 1920 Edition have been created, individually numbered and signed by the brand’s Master Blender Jim Beveridge. Featuring a fresh, fruity fragrance, with floral hints of heather and sweet vanilla, The Commemorative 1920 Edition is one of those smooth Johnnie Walker drinks best savored neat, with a glass of ice cold water on the side.

Champagne lovers probably had a great day when they heard about a new limited edition Magnum of Cuvée Carbon Champagne. Costing a cool $2,900, the 1.5 liter Carbon Champagne by the House of Devavry shows off some unique features. It takes each craftsman six days and 30 steps to create the packaging for each bottle, something reflected in the high price label of the Cuvée Carbon.

The Magnum of Cuvée Carbon Champagne is actually available in three sizes – the Magnum before you at $2,900, a 6-liter version called Methuselah that’s priced at $8,200, and the 15-liter Nebuchadnezzar, priced at a staggering $48,000.

The limited edition Glenmorangie Pride 1974 is the brand’s rarest, oldest and deepest single malt ever produced. Set to represent the very best the Scottish distillery has to offer, Glenmorangie Pride 1974 showcases a mix of the distillery’s rarest and most treasured malts.

That’s why only 503 crystal decanters will be ever made. The whiskey’s spirit has been maturing in the finest ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks for more than 40 years, which should make it a delicious treat. Renowned American jazz pianist Aaron Diehl was employed to compose a special piece of music in honor of the $9,050 elixir.

Renowned Bermuda brand Gosling Brothers Limited has unveiled the world’s most exquisite rum package a few months ago. The $10,000 Goslings Black Seal Rum is an exceptional product, made from the largest and oldest export business in Bermuda and featuring a serial-numbered, handmade wooden chest that houses a 750 ml bottle of the prized rum.

Only 166 handmade, crystal decanters have been designed to replicate a smaller version of the America’s Cup “Auld Mug“, each of them featuring a solid glass stopper for the decanter, a leather book describing the entire fabrication process and a small tasting journal. Also worth mentioning is the leather-lined, polished wooden chest crafted by Moran’s Wood Components in England.

Following in the footsteps of the sought after Patrón en Lalique: Serie 1, Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2 is a new limited-edition expression, housed inside a wonderful handmade decanter. The world’s ultra-premium tequila producer unleashed 299 bottles onto the market, with $7,500 decanters, individually numbered at Lalique’s glass factory in Wingen-sur-Moder.

Patrón’s bee emblem is detailed in gold enamel, while the decanter’s rounded crystal stopper finished in amber. We’re pretty sure all 299 bottles have been sold out pretty fast.

Louis XIII has been the world’s most prestigious luxury cognac ever since Rémy Martin has released the first bottle of this exquisite drink, back in 1874. This year we got to see a new bespoke iteration of this precious cognac, called the Remy Martin Louis XIII Legacy, which reflects the quality and history associated with the renowned French brand.

Set to cost $12,000, there’s little chance everyone dreaming about it will get to enjoy a taste. An exquisite luxury cognac, part of a new limited edition of this delightful spirit, will see only 500 bottles reaching enthusiasts and fans from all over the world.

Bowmore, the legendary whiskey distillery from Islay, Scotland, has let the last 50 bottles of its 1961 50-Year-Old single malt elixir loose this year. This extraordinary whiskey is beautifully complemented by a hand-blown bottle, featuring a sterling-silver neck collar and cork top made by Fattorini silversmiths.

Encased in a gorgeous cabinet from Scottish Elmwood, handmade by master carpenter Peter Toaig, this exquisite single malt is an ultra rare treat that’s just perfect for whiskey aficionados. The price for one of these bottles is a cool $23,000.

Earlier this year, Gordon & MacPhail has decided to make our lives a lot better with the Private Collection Glenlivet 1943 – a magical 70 year old offering that’s one of the oldest and most exclusive single malt whiskeys in the world. With pricing set at a cool £30,000 or around $40,500 per bottle, the forty decanters which make up this collection are exceptionally rare.

The liquid elixir before you was distilled on 14 January 1943, with Cask 121 opened just a few months ago. The precious whiskey was bottled in bespoke hand-blown decanters, adorned with gold engravings, while a handcrafted wooden box presents this drool inducing package to the world. Cheers to a good year!