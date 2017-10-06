Magic in a Bottle: Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection Glenlivet 1943

Independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail has decided to make our lives a lot better with the Private Collection Glenlivet 1943, a magical 70 year old offering that’s apparently one of the world’s oldest and most exclusive single malt whiskeys right now. Before you get too excited, you should know we’re talking about a very limited edition here, with pricing set at a cool £30,000 or around $40,000 per bottle.

Just forty decanters are up for the grabs, which makes this collection exceptionally rare. After spending 70 years in a first-fill Sherry hogshead cask, this liquid elixir is finally ready to tease your pallets in the best way possible. Distilled on 14 January 1943, Cask 121 was being filled and closed as a historic WWII meeting was taking place miles away in North Africa, at the Casablanca Conference.

According to Gordon & MacPhail, many distilleries closed after October 1942, which might make this batch even more valuable.

Cask 121 has been nurtured and cared for by four generations of the family, which is why it stands no comparison to other drinks. On a more professional note, it is worth mentioning that Private Collection Glenlivet 1943 boasts a rich chestnut brown color and a full, fresh flavor of dark chocolate, oranges, and oakiness.

The whiskey is bottled in bespoke hand-blown decanters, adorned with gold engravings, while a handcrafted wooden box presents this drool inducing package to the world. As you can imagine, these decanters will be extremely sought after, even though that price tag would make them untouchable for most of us.