Project Neptune is Aston Martin’s Dive Into The Depths

The Aston Martin name is synonymous with supercars, motor racing, style and a unique attitude, but it seems things are about to change in the near future. The British automaker is going down, literally, by heading to the depths with their latest project, that was simply called Project Neptune.

Submersible manufacturer Triton Submarines LLC agreed to join in on the project, with the end result meant to be an exclusive, strictly limited edition vehicle. Well, ‘vehicle’ might not be the appropriate term to describe it. Based on Triton’s Low Profile platform, this ravishing project shows off Aston Martin’s awesome design language, premium materials, and fine craftsmanship.

Project Neptune aims to be a sleek and luxurious submersible, designed to enhance the superyacht experience. The flagship project for Aston Martin Consulting, this vision is a wonderful example of limitless thinking and a new approach to personal travel.

Triton strives to deliver the safest and best-performing submersibles in the world, with researchers, explorers, and superyacht owners already being among the company’s satisfied customers.

Feel free to add your name to the list and allow the most experienced civil submarine and submersible manufacturer to spoil you in the best of ways, as you explore the underwater world and enjoy the exclusivity that comes with such a man-made marvel.

I guess talking about possible purchase costs seems irrelevant right now, but we hope Triton and Aston Martin will release more details about this stunning project in the near future.