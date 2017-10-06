Piaget’s Altiplano 60th Anniversary Pocket Watch Takes Your Breath Away

To be honest, that’s exactly the effect this watch had for me. Upon a first glance, the Piaget Altiplano 60th Anniversary Pocket watch will take your breath away and leave you in a state of awe. The 60th anniversary of the brand’s most emblematic collection seemed like the proper reason to introduce a new pocket watch, that sums up the classic design and takes it into the future.

Few companies are still producing pocket watches right now, that’s why the Altiplano 60th Anniversary Pocket Watch deserves even more attention and praise from us. The shape, its chic blue dial, and the impressive movement may all be familiar to us, but there is a mysterious appeal about the end result and no one tries to explain it. Sometimes no answer is better than the wrong one.

The marvelous Altiplano before you shows off a 50 mm 18k white gold case, keeping in line with the design codes of the collection and its slender roots. A gold buckle and a blue calfskin string and pouch add to the overall appeal and make this watch the proper gentleman’s companion – nothing but the best attention to detail and incredible craftsmanship should complement an educated and stylish man.

The dial of the Piaget Altiplano 60th Anniversary Pocket Watch features a very clean look, with a sunburst pattern and sleek baton markers and hands. The ultra-thin self-winding mechanical calibre 1200P is visible through the sapphire caseback, showing off its 22k blackened micro-rotor and its functional magic, backed up by a 44-hour power reserve.

In the end, we should mention that only 26 units of the Piaget Altiplano 60th Anniversary Pocket Watch will be ever produced, with pricing yet to be announced.