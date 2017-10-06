The Rezvani Tank arrives just in time for the Terminator comeback

What you’re drooling at right now is Rezvani Motors’ first SUV. Simply dubbed as the Tank, this beast strays away from the successful recipe the company is known for, and could be easily considered an extreme utility vehicle, packing angular lines, small, military-like windows, auxiliary lights, and chunky tires. Feeling scared yet?

The Terminator would not sink to that kind of feelings; better yet, Arnold would drive the hell out of this thing, and he should probably do that in the upcoming Terminator movie. On the inside, however, a cool five-seat layout, with exquisite leather seats, an infotainment system and a single-zone climate control, is way more than an Apocalypse-fighting android will ever need.

Did we mention the suicide doors? Those might come in handy as well.

Hiding in the engine bay is a massive 6.4-liter V8, capable of developing 500 ponies, and sending all its power through the on-demand four-wheel drive system. I’m sorry to say that Rezvani refused to share any technical specs or performance figures for now, but the Tank will most likely be fast and handle its business easily.

Furthermore, the Rezvani Tank may also feature thermal night vision systems as well as ballistic armor protection – now that’s something the Terminator would definitely appreciate. However, considering the $178,000 starting price on this beast, it’s going to be extremely hard to get your hands on one of these outrageous vehicles.