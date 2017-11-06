Have A Taste Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Legacy Cognac

An exquisite luxury cognac that takes generations to craft, Louis XIII has been the world’s most prestigious spirit ever since Rémy Martin created it back in 1874. Today we have good news for all cognac lovers, as the renowned French brand has introduced a new limited edition of this delightful brandy, that will see only 500 bottles reaching enthusiasts and fans from all over the world.

Called the Remy Martin Louis XIII Legacy, this bespoke offering reflects the quality and history associated with Remy Martin, and with a price tag of $12,000, there’s little chance everyone dreaming about it will get to enjoy a taste.

Each crystal bottle comes ensconced in a coffret of Italian calfskin leather, bearing a numbered plaque and complemented by the signatures of Rémy Martin’s four living cellar masters. As such, it’s safe to assume that every collector out there would love nothing more than to get their hands on one of these bottles. How about you?

Also worth mentioning is that each of these breathtaking crystal decanters contains a blend of 1,200 of the finest eaux-de-vie, with some as much as a century old. This means that the lucky few who will get to enjoy such exclusivity will experience a flavor richer and more nuanced than any of us could ever imagine.

The fruity notes of the younger cognacs blend with the leather, sandalwood and nutmeg notes of older spirits, turn the Remy Martin Louis XIII Legacy into a unique sensorial experience. Cheers!