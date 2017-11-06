A Super Rare Treat: the Blissful Jaquet Droz Lady 8 Flower

Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaquet Droz has released a new limited edition series of gem-studded watches, part of its marvelous Les Ateliers d’Art Collection. Limited to only 8 units each, the stunning Jaquet Droz Lady 8 Flower watch will be available in either an 18kt white or red gold case, set with 114 blue sapphires and measuring in at 35 mm.

The sapphire crystals will offer water resistance to 30 meters, while you glance upon the breathtaking design of this watch. Stunning, to say the least, this timekeeper is powered by the Swiss automatic Jaquet Droz in-house caliber 615, with 29 jewels, 21,600 vph and a power reserve of 38 hours – not the most impressive numbers, but enough to keep track of every second.

A silicon balance spring and pallet horns, as well as an 18kt white gold or a platinum rotor, are all part of the beautiful design before you. Speaking of which, the automaton on top has 24 jewels and 18kt white or red gold skeleton petals. The dials will be also available in 18kt white or red gold, with 353 snow-set diamonds that will most likely help you make a powerful statement wherever you might go.

A rolled-edge hand-made dark blue or taupe alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white gold folding clasp set with 47 diamonds, complements the ravishing look of this watch – which includes a small white mother-of-pearl dial and blue steel curved hands. If you’re wondering how much it costs, I’m afraid we don’t have an exact answer for you yet, but you can only guess that it’s not going to be cheap.