Live Like a King at Ireland’s Charming Knockdrin Castle

With a mind boggling price tag of 13.500.000 € (or about $15,670,000), this stunning property in Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland will get your blood pumping. The splendid 18th-century Gothic Revival Castle before you comes with its own rolling parkland estate of over 1,100 acres and it just might be one of the finest picturesque homes in the entire world.

Called the Knockdrin Castle, this spectacular estate was built by Sir Richard Levinge back in 1810, and it’s also known as one of the leading examples of the transition period from Classicism to Gothic. But what should the new owners expect, apart from this breathtaking exterior?

Well, the top-lit staircase made of carved oak is a striking feature, while an abundance of natural light is provided by a central glazed dome, and the elaborate first-floor gallery, a beautiful reception hall, drawing room, a gorgeous dining room, ballroom, and library, add to the unique appeal of this castle residence.

The accommodation within the castle cover 19,375 square feet across 7 bedrooms, including the Crown Bedroom where the renowned British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill stayed during the War of Independence.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, this one-of-a-kind property spreads over 1,100 acres, but that’s all intact, which is not something you see too often, with the castle privately and centrally positioned within the lands.

Of course, those of you who can afford this type of properties are most likely to personalize this unique home and add their very own personal touch to what could easily be considered the ultimate pad. Any Bond villains in the house?