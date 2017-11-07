Watch out, the Hennessey Venom F5 is out on the Prowl!

Ladies and gentlemen, the brilliant guys from Hennessey Performance are back in our attention with a bang, unveiling a jaw dropping hypercar that’s ready to break numerous records in the near future.

Dubbed as the Venom F5, this thing was designed with only one thing in mind: to be the fastest road car in the world – an estimated top speed of over 300 mph (482 km/h) should be more than enough to achive the aforementioned goal, right?

The team from Hennessey Special Vehicles had to come up with a brand new design, chassis, and carbon fiber body for this beast, and those efforts had to include the lowest possible drag. Even Bugatti Chiron or Koenigsegg Agera RS owners would envy this car’s aerodynamics.

Hiding in the engine bay is a massive twin-turbo V8, that’s able to produce an astonishing 1,600 hp and it’s connected to a 7-speed single clutch paddle shift transmission. For a vehicle weighing in at just 2,950 lbs (1,338 kg), there are a lot of ponies working; to make things clear, the Venom F5 will supposedly do 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) in less than 10 seconds, faster than any current F1 car.

Zero to 249 mph (400 km/h) and back to zero can be achieved in under 30 seconds, whereas the top speed is projected to exceed 300 mph (482 km/h). Starting off at $1.6 million, the Hennessey Venom F5 will be produced in a limited run of just 24 units, that will most likely sell in an instant. It’s safe to assume that happens with any Hennessey project.