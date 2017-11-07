The Jefferson Hotel is the Place to See and Be Seen

Nestled in a beautiful 1923 Beaux Arts building, The Jefferson hotel has become a real landmark in Washington, D.C., as the years went by, the place to see and be seen in the capital city. The White House might be one of the world’s most influential buildings, and probably the reason why you might want to visit Washington in the first place, but The Jefferson Hotel could easily come in a close second.

A tribute to the great Thomas Jeffefrson, the main author of the Declaration of Independence, this exquisite hotel has been a favorite for top government officials, TV and movie stars, musicians, and many other personalities from all over the world since the day it first opened its doors.

There are only 99 superb guest rooms and suites on offer here, featuring modern luxuries, exquisite silks, rich colors, dark woods, and period wainscoting, to create a cozy and luxurious setting that could be easily considered a home away from home.

In case you’re feeling a bit hungry after a busy day in Washington D.C., The Jefferson Hotel aims to please everyone with three excellent dining options: Plume, an elegant restaurant serving seasonal delights paired by exquisite wines, The Greenhouse, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner under the hotel’s famous domed skylight, and the Quill Bar and Lounge, which offers unique cocktails and snacks.

If all goes well, you could even dine in the hotel’s private cellar, where you’ll be surrounded by over 1,000 wine labels. Sounds tempting?