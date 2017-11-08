Storck’s Fascernario.3 Aston Martin Edition Limited Series Bicycle

Sure, with an odd name like that, most people won’t be interested in getting this bike. But when you find out that the renowned bicycle manufacturer Storck has teamed up with Aston Martin for this limited-edition bicycle, you will surely want to take a closer look at this beauty.

Limited to just 107 units, the Storck Fascernario.3 Aston Martin Edition was designed around a carbon fiber frame that weighs in at just 770 g. Add in a selection of super lightweight components, and you get a remarkable 5.9 kilogram bicycle (13 lbs), that’s ready to tackle just about anything.

Q by Aston Martin took over the design of this bike and added the distinctive Argentum Nero paint, a wonderful shade that will supposedly adorn a new Aston Martin supercar as soon as possible. According to the British supercar maker’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, this project is a culmination of the best Storck and Aston Martin have to offer.

We tend to agree with that statement, considering that the bike reflects many of the key technical aspects of an Aston Martin. Still, a test ride is imperative, but that’s one dream that might have to wait. Speaking of dreams, an Aston Martin keeping this bike company in our garage sounds even better, right?