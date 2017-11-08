Back To Basics: the H. Moser & Cie. Venturer XL Stoletniy Krasniy

You probably didn’t know this yet, but the renowned Swiss watch brand H. Moser & Cie was actually founded in Russia, back in 1828, when Heinrich Moser started his eponymous company in Saint Petersburg. That’s why the comtemporary watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. has decided to go back to its roots, unveiling a Swiss-manufactured watch with Russian inspiration, called the Venturer XL Stoletniy Krasniy.

The Russian story of the brand is actually pretty long, but the 1917 October Revolution led to the nationalization of H. Moser & Cie., which then ceased to exist completely at the end of the 1970s. 100 years later, now more alive than ever, the Swiss brand thought it was high time to present something that honors its Russian origins.

The H. Moser & Cie. Venturer XL Stoletniy Krasniy looks simple and functional. Showing off the brand’s iconic look, this perfectly nude watch benefits from a gorgeous red fumé dial, with the company’s original Cyrillic logo printed onto it, which ends up adding a retro touch to a sleek 21st century timepiece.

A 43 mm stainless steel case houses the impressive HMC 327, backed up by a 3-day power reserve. Inside, you could find a Moser balance wheel, with an original Straumann Hairspring, while the polished bevels and Moser ribbings finish everything off – actually, the chic green fabric strap with a steel pin-buckle is the finishing touch.

Only 17 units of the H. Moser & Cie. Venturer XL Stoletniy Krasniy will be ever produced, each of which set to cost CHF 19,900.