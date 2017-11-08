The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Limited Edition

Chevrolet is celebrating 65 years of Corvette awesomeness and legacy next year, and that calls for a celebration right? That’s why the American car manufacturer has unveiled a new limited-run, track-inspired Corvette, based on the Grand Sport and Z06 models, that will surely make your day a little bit more interesting.

Called the Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition, this thing will be produced in a limited run of just 650 units and features many updates inside-out; but let’s take a closer look at what you could get.

First, the exterior blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior, complemented by unique fender stripes and door graphics, as well as a sporty set of black wheels and blue calipers. Furthermore, each unit part of this limited series will feature a unique vehicle identification number.

Carbon fiber can be also noticed on the hood and the roof of the coupe models, while the convertible models will get this lightweight material on the tonneau inserts. Also worth mentioning are the new spoiler and quarter air intake ducts and we can’t ignore the carbon fiber center caps for the wheels either.

Inside, we noticed plenty of jet black suede, complemented by contrasting blue stitching, probably matching those blue calipers mentioned earlier. You will also get a redesigned steering wheel, with a carbon fiber rim and a glass carbon fiber interior trim, as well as sports seats, and carbon sill plates.

As soon as the first quarter of 2018 arrives, these babies will be out looking for new owners.