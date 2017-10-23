Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2 is Ready To Tease Your Palate

Following in the footsteps of the sought after Patrón en Lalique: Serie 1, Serie 2 is obviously the next best thing, a limited edition $7,500 expression of Patrón goodness, housed inside a new gorgeous handmade decanter by Lalique.

For Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2 the world’s ultra-premium tequila producer was inspired by the influence of René Lalique, founder of the Lalique brand, on the Art Deco movement, as well as France and Mexico’s claim on that era.

Passionate about quality and fine craftsmanship, the two renowned names proudly introduced the second release in this groundbreaking series, set to make tequila lovers very happy. Available in a limited run of just 299 bottles, the Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2 will come with beautiful decanters, individually numbered at Lalique’s glass factory in Wingen-sur-Moder.

Patrón’s bee emblem is detailed in gold enamel, while the decanter’s rounded crystal stopper finished in amber. The liquid is a blend of extra añejo Tequilas, set to make any mortal’s day a memorable one – for that kind of money, it really should. Other than that, there isn’t much left to say, really, except that we would all love nothing more than to get our hands and lips on one of those bottles.