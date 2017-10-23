The funky Romain Jerome RJ X Hello Kitty Watch

I’m sure you’ve all heard of Hello Kitty by now – a fictional character produced by the Japanese company Sanrio, depicted as a cute female anthropomorphic white Japanese Bobtail cat. Created back in 1974 and originally aimed at little girls, Hello Kitty has charmed many adult consumers as well, and it’s now found on a variety of products, ranging from school supplies to fashion accessories.

By 2014, this funky character was worth about $7 billion a year, and I don’t like any pixel of its digital existence. Nonetheless, the inevitable has happened, as the pervasive cartoon cat also made its way to the dial of a high-end wristwatch. The successful cartoon cat now graces the dial of the Romain Jerome RJ x Hello Kitty, executed in glossy lacquer and painted by hand.

Romain Jerome’s Hello Kitty timepiece shows off the brand’s Moon Invader 40 mm steel case, while a self-winding movement – Sellita or ETA – handles its business. But if you’d like something even more outrageous, you should know that there’s also a diamond-studded version of the RJ x Hello Kitty watch up for the grabs, featuring 70 diamonds, both on the case and on the famed character.

The watch is set to cost €9,950 or $11,680, while its diamond-set version will retail for €13,500 or about $15,900. Bear in mind that both editions are part of a limited series of just 76 pieces. That’s the best bit of news I’ve heard all day!