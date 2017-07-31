Versailles On The Hill Could be Your Own French Paradise

A fine example of architecture, Versailles On The Hill is one of the last projects of the acclaimed interior designer John Fleming. This landmark estate was specially imagined to feel like “10 miles West of Versailles”, a palatial mansion aiming to make its lucky owners and their privileged guests feel like royalty, in a spectacular setting in Palos Verdes Estates.

The interiors spread across 10,000 square feet of mesmerizing areas, featuring a visionary design, incredible attention to detail and timeless elegance. 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms come complemented by a grand formal living room and family room, a spacious dining area, state of the art chef’s French country kitchen, not to mention a gym, wine cellar, a movie theater, game room pub and a charming library.

But there’s a lot more to this property than that. If offers tranquil views of the ocean, city and sunset, while the outstanding amenities also include a master retreat with a luxurious spa-like bathroom, 7 fireplaces, 10 chandeliers, a sparkling pool & spa, and a full built-in outdoor BBQ kitchen. You probably won’t be cooking here, as dinner events and parties deserve a good caterer.

But you will have to invite people more often than you’d like, as the warm and inviting atmosphere will get people daydreaming about enjoying the experience. If you’d like to call this stunning place ‘home, you will need to splash out exactly $8,399,000 on this lavish property at 1414 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California.