Urban Goodness: The Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne

Anyone who has heard of the urban art pioneer JonOne probably knows that he’s one of the most talented artists out there right now. As such, it should come as no surprise that Hennessy has decided to team up with the American graffiti artist for a special bottle design of the brand’s new V.S Limited Edition.

The Hennessy V.S Limited Edition is the 7th time the brand has collaborated with internationally renowned artists, and what resulted is an ultra-limited Deluxe Gift Set that includes a custom designed Paint Can Gift box, a unique Limited Edition 1.5 liter bottle, a lovely sketch notebook and also a jigger.

The deluxe package will set you back $225, which is a decent price in our eyes, but you could also get a smaller 750 ml bottle for just $50.

JonOne’s signature artistic process of blending bold colors seems to complement this unique package in the best of ways. He envisioned layer upon layer of freestyle splashes of color, mixed with Hennessy symbols, thus hinting towards the special aromas created during the blending process of this whisky.

Another first is that the artist has also created a standalone work of art, namely a fresh artistic interpretation of time-honored Hennessy codes, sitting on canvas for everyone to consider and admire. Born and raised in Harlem, this artist has plenty of things to brag about already, including the painting of a 777 passenger jet. Urban is not just an environment anymore; it’s a colorful and vivid lifestyle.