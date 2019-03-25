You’d Love to Live in this 13th Century Estonian Estate

Situated in Kose Parish, Estonia, and constructed back in 1241, the Estonian manor we’re talking about here has served many functions across the centuries and has every corner filled with history and beauty. Kau Manor, as it was called recently as a hotel, seems to have been a medieval vassal stronghold in its inception.

Across the centuries, this mesmerizing property served as school during the Soviet era, from 1941 to 1975, and has been owned by several noble families, including the Baltic-German navigator Otto von Kotzebue in the 19th century. The present owners have bought it in 2007 and restored it between 2009 and 2012, preserving as much as possible the original design details, but adding many modern amenities.

The property consists of a total of eight buildings, featuring 20 bedrooms, 29 bathrooms and lots of green space and parks. The main house has 15,597 square feet and 11 of the total 20 bedrooms of the estate. There’s also a 6,297 square feet coach house, a stable house, granary, root cellar, an old distillery, Regent’s house and garden pavilion.

As for amenities, there’s a wine cellar, library, modern fitness center, cigar room, private sauna with indoor swimming pool, outdoor ponds and orchards and herb and vegetable gardens. A ballroom in the main house can host conferences and events for up to 120 persons, and there are as well four smaller meeting rooms which can host 30 people.

Just 40 minutes away from Tallinn, Estonia’s beautiful medieval capital, Kau Manor is an award winning boutique hotel that will leave you never wanting to go back home. The asking price of this lavish estate is just around $4.3 million.

[Christie’s]