You Will Love Bang & Olufsen’s BeoVision Eclipse Wood Edition

High-end Danish electronics brand Bang & Olufsen is always trying to surprise us with the next best thing, and today we’re all in for a treat. The new BeoVision Eclipse Wood Edition is the latest iteration of the world’s best sounding TV, a spectacular device designed by Torsten Valeur and David Lewis Designers that comes with a handmade cover in oak.

Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoVision Eclipse looks like a magical blend between the old and the new, as the warm oak complements the razor-thin display and the sleek aluminum elements in the most beautiful way possible. Who could say no to that? And, why would they?

The company’s eye catching design, fine craftsmanship and amazing acoustic capabilities come together with LG Electronics’ excellence on OLED TV, with webOS and 4K video processing capabilities included, to offer the ultimate television set. The TV’s integrated, 450 watt 3-channel SoundCentre surpasses most integrated audio solutions and some of the best soundbars on the market.

The Eclipse doubles up as a music system, with built-in internet radio and music streaming services that will have most of us acting all excited. The motorized floor stand makes the BeoVision Eclipse even more incredible, enabling the TV to move stealthily across the floor; by the way, the TV can be adjusted to your position.

Available in two sizes, a 55” version priced at $10,995 and a 65” version selling for $15,995, Bang & Olufsen’s BeoVision Eclipse Wood Edition will be available in the company’s stores starting in April 2018. If you already have an Eclipse and you’d like to go for this superb oak look, you could also get the special oak cover for just $1,295.