Ryan Reynolds Stands Behind Aviation Gin

Canadian actor, writer and producer Ryan Reynolds – the man behind the crazy, charismatic and very funny Deadpool character – seems to enjoy smooth drinks as well. He recently acquired an ownership interest in Aviation Gin, probably the world’s best gin, a company which produces handcrafted bottles in small 100-case batches at the House Spirits Distillery in Portland, Oregon.

Ryan Reynolds said he tried every gin on the planet and Aviation’s American Gin is hands down the best. Boasting a unique botanical mix that offers a much smoother, easier drinking flavor than your usual dry gins, this gin delivers a softer experience, backed up by juniper, citrus and floral notes.

After his recent investment, Ryan Reynolds is going to play an active role in the day-to-day business, although I can’t help but think about his real value as a creative director in Aviation’s efforts to impress everyone around the world. The actor has been in charge of several iconic media properties, and his creativity and drive are ideal in this case.

This gin will most likely end up on everyone’s shopping list; if not, going out and trying it at least once could turn any day into a memorable one. Hey, if Deadpool says it’s cool, it’s cool!