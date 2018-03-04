The Lavish Princess Grace Suite Costs a Cool $38,000 per Night

One of Grace Kelly’s favorite hotels, the spectacular Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo can be found right in the heart of this city state, on the famed Place du Casino. Princess Grace left her mark on the Principality and why not, the entire world, with her elegance, charm and generosity, that’s why this high-end hotel has just unveiled a lavish suite that celebrates the legacy of this great lady.

The exceptional Princess Grace Suite spreads over 2 floors, covering 910 square-meters filled with luxurious details and also some of the princess’ work, favorite poems and books and many other personal souvenirs.

A sophisticated contemporary design is complemented by 180-degree views of the Mediterranean, which should be more than enough to justify the mind boggling $38,000 a night price tag. But guests in this lavish suite will also enjoy bespoke services, including a private in-suite concierge, an infinity pool, an outdoor lounge area, a lovely granite Jacuzzi, a shower-hammam, and more. Much, much more!

Complimentary Meet & Greet service at the airport or heliport, transport in and out the hotel in a luxury car or a helicopter, and for an extra fee guests will have the privilege to enjoy an in-suite Rossano Ferretti hairstylist or an in-suite Alain Ducasse dinner. What else could you ask for? The world class staff at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo will make all your dreams come true.

This high-end hotel also benefits from renowned restaurants like Le Louis XV-Alain Ducasse and Le Grill, while the wine cellars are home to almost 600,000 bottles. Your dining experience will never be the same after this. So, are you willing to spend $38,000 for a night in the lavish Princess Grace Suite?