The Grey Estate Goes On Sale For a Cool $77.5 Million

Proudly sitting in a privileged spot in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, this extraordinary property was once the home of late Paramount Pictures chairman and chief executive Brad Grey. That’s why it’s still called the Grey Estate, even though it was owned by a trust associated with the film executive since 2010.

But if you’re willing to splash out exactly $77.5 million on this lavish estate, it could be your future home in just a matter of days. Found on Carolwood Drive, this stunning estate looks like a modern farmhouse, with five bedrooms and 12,800 square feet of luxurious living areas.

The Howard Bracken-designed home is surrounded by olive trees, orchards and manicured gardens, and it also benefits from a two-story recreation facility featuring two gyms, a blue bottomed swimming pool, a cold plunge, and a sauna. Are you interested now?

That price tag might leave many of you daydreaming; but in the meantime, it’s worth mentioning that this home centers around a barn-inspired and vaulted-ceiling great room, complemented by an open kitchen and a lovely dining area. There’s also a sun-room, featuring walls of steel-framed windows, while an office, a home theater and a wet bar complete this exquisite package.

Outside, a central courtyard with a reflecting pool and a large fireplace feature will be ideal for entertaining your guests or simply chilling out. There’s also a cozy outdoor dining area, where you could enjoy dishes made with fruits, vegetables and herbs from your own organic garden. Who could say ‘no’ to the privilege of living in this estate forever?

[latimes]