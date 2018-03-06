Introducing The Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Coral Bay

Unveiled a few months ago, the Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Automatic watch is a stunning mix between high-end watchmaking and innovation, taking our breath away with a new “Grinder” automatic movement, a unique escapement called Dual Elysee and many other interesting features.

Today, the renowned Swiss watchmaker has unveiled two bespoke versions of this watch, inspired by the snorkeling reef of Coral Bay in Western Australia. These one-of-a-kind watches are simply called Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Coral Bay and they feature a special finish, involving acrylic painting and gold wire bonding to turn the dial of these watches into a visual spectacle.

The impressive movement or the sleek case have not been altered in any way, but there are some visual updates that we just can’t miss. First, the CORALBAY-1 benefits from a chemical vapor disposition process, that allows it to show off a stunning shade of blue on the dial. Gold threads were then squeezed from a bonding machine on both sides of the dial, bonded and laser cleaned only to result in an eye catching decorative pattern.

On the other hand, the CORALBAY-2 displays the same blue dial, but with an array of coral tendrils finished in bright red and white acrylic painting and bonded together with the spring barrel bridge. Even though these watches are just one-off pieces, Ulysse Nardin hints at the possibility of taking these watches into production, with new color options available upon request.

Other features worth mentioning include a titanium bezel with a blue-coated rubber lining, a full platinum case construction, and a 50-hour power reserve. Pricing is also available on request.