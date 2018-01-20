Check Out The Stunning Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Automatic

One year ago Ulysse Nardin introduced an extraordinary concept watch named InnoVision 2 at SIHH 2017, which took the world by storm with 10 unique features that were 10 years in the making. Today, the brand new Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Automatic was inspired by that innovative watch, turning most of its magic into reality.

The Freak collection has always been a research laboratory for Ulysse Nardin, and the newest addition to this line packs a unique escapement called Dual Ulysse and a bespoke silicium escapement that gets rid of the traditional pallet fork and escape wheel, impressing each and every single one of us in the process.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision is actually the first automatic watch in the collection, featuring a complex system which makes this timepiece automatic: the “Grinder Automatic Winding System” – which delivers twice the amount of energy to the main-spring compared to a standard rotor.

The second major innovation on the Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision concerns the regulating organ, which is now a super-light silicium balance wheel with nickel mass elements and stabilizing micro-blades, with increased precision. Otherwise, the display looks aesthetically pleasing and slightly familiar.

Winding the movement is still done by rotating the case back and setting the time by rotating the bezel on the dial side. The platinum with blue inserts 45 mm case, add to the overall appeal of this watch, although the CHF 95,000 price tag will make this timepiece affordable for just a select few. Any takers?