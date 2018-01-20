McLaren 570GT Design Edition Teases Upcoming Sport Pack

Unveiled just a few days ago, the McLaren 570GT Design Edition proves once again that the British supercar maker is still at the top of its game. Following in the footsteps of some really impressive road cars, this special 570GT also teases an upcoming Sport Pack, that could be released on the market in the next couple of months.

The wonderful 570GT before you now enjoys carbon-ceramic brake discs and a stunning Sport Pack, that could make 570S Coupé and Spider owners feel a little bit upset they didn’t go for the GT version in the first place. Furthermore, McLaren now offers a setup that allows for sharper and more precise dynamic behavior out of the GT.

The aforementioned Sport Pack comprises the steering rack, damper actuators and uprights sourced off from the Coupé and Spider, and the adaptive damping, steering, and Electronic Stability Control the ‘S’ stands for, with high performance Pirelli P-Zero Corso tires included.

Some of you may not appreciate McLaren’s ‘upgrade packs’, but they are all time efficient and will save the client’s money – talk about win-win. The new 570GT Sport Pack aims to satisfy market requests; it has the same chassis setup as the Coupé, while retaining the luxurious features, luggage space and looks of the 570GT. We couldn’t be happier, right?

Five new Design Edition Packs have also been introduced for the 570GT, where popular exterior colors have been beautifully mixed with exciting design interiors. Which flavor would you rather have? Feel free to do a little bit of research before answering that question.