The Sleek Azimut 55 Makes World Debut at boot Dusseldorf

The brand new Azimut 55 is a wonderful vessel that should get everyone talking at 2018 boot Dusseldorf, with the perfect balance between form and function, and powerful 800 hp MAN engines that should take this beauty to speeds of up to 31 knots.

Featuring high-end technical solutions to offer the best possible boat management, this small yacht promises to be fuel-efficient, easy to pilot and optimized according to your desired speed and piloting style. This solution also reduces maintenance needs and increases safety on board.

Design-wise, Azimut 55’s exterior stands out thanks to its spacious Flybridge, which extends even further towards the stern and it’s unusually large for a yacht of this size. That’s why there’s a second living area in the back, sheltered from curious eyes, which acts as welcomed surprise.

The main deck was designed to act as an oasis of comfort, featuring a big sun lounging area in the bow, complemented by soft, circular shapes. The adjustable backrest is tall enough to use as both a sun lounger and a chaise longue, while a remarkably large bimini top provides the much needed area of shade.

Showing off a wonderful combination of five different materials, grey zebrawood and dark oak, bronze and steel inserts, and glossy black lacquer, this stunning vessel will most likely have an incredible effect on you. Achille Salvagni imagined the blissful interiors of this vessel, with a theme of calm and timeless elegance in mind.

The galley displays an optimum layout for yachts of this size, with the entrance looking just like a chic lobby, with beautiful furniture and the same premium materials. The elegant central area on the main deck also includes a small lounge with a central low table and two facing sofas that offer serene sea views.

The lower deck features two double cabins at the bow, plus a spacious full-beam owner’s cabin, graced by natural light thanks to two large rectangular windows, that can be found right at the center of the boat. Are you ready to set sail?