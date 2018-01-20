The S.T. Dupont Complication Lighter is a $41,000 Conversation Starter

I don’t smoke. Now that that’s been checked off my list of things to say, let’s just agree that any old lighter will do the job, whether you’re lighting your cigarette or camping out with your friends. However, luxury has made its way into every portion and segment of our lives, and I see no point in enjoying a refined cigar without having the lighter to match its exclusivity,

The S.T. Dupont Complication Lighter is the work of skilled artisans, an extraordinary piece inspired by the delicate machinery of watches – no wonder it comprises as many as 200 parts. Once the user enters the three-digit secret code, the cap opens up and the device handles its business in the most alluring way possible.

Showing off a gorgeous skeletal body, this unique creation allows us to admire its intricate workings responsible for its overwhelming aesthetic appeal. It features an incredible Palladium finished body, complemented by 9 rubies, and it will most likely start many conversations once you leave home.

Also worth mentioning is that each limited edition lighter is made to order and takes a minimum of 3 months to deliver, inside a lacquered wooden box. Do you have $41,000 to spare for the Palladium version or would you go for the Yellow gold and Palladium lighter?