The top 10 Most Expensive Airlines in the World

Flying is the fastest and safest means of transportation in today’s world. Well, for most of us, because we know that for some people it’s a nightmare filled with too many frightening what-if questions.

For those of us who do like flying, there’s decent food, movies and music, pillows and blankets to rest on a long flight, and then there’s first and business class which offer even more amenities for the select few who can afford them.

But all those depend on each airline and the costs can vary greatly. Some of them even offer luxury services on board, which can up the ticket prices a lot more.

If you’re curious, these are the Top 10 Most Expensive Airlines in the World:

10. Etihad Airways

Established by royal decree in 2003, Etihad is the second largest airline in the United Arab Emirates. The name actually means union in Arabic. The airline operates over one thousand flights each week to and from various destinations in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

They were named the leading airline in 2013 for their renowned great services and earned a few awards in these last couple of years as well. Their airplanes feature flatbed seats and massage facilities besides the normal in-flight entertainment which allow you to play your own media.

9. Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded in 1984 by Richard Branson and grew to become the seventh largest airline in UK. They were the ones to introduce personal entertainment services in airplanes and today they even include a free bar, which is by far the most impressive and wished part of their service.

Should we also mention the seats that can be converted into beds, the massage club on board and the super good and highly appreciated food they serve during their flights? Yes, all these features are included with first class, but they don’t come cheap. A flight from London to New York costs around $5,000.

8. Swiss International Airlines

What would you say about a full meal service during your flight? If that sounds appealing, try Swiss International Airlines. They offer seven course meals and you get to choose when you want to serve them. I guess the service stops during high turbulence, but who would want to eat at that time anyways?

They also have an interesting and diverse entertaining system with a large selection of magazines, films and video games. Duty free store in the airplane? Check. Flight status with all the info you could want about your flight? Check. What’s left? Oh yes, seats that can be adjusted for a cozy sleep at 39,000 feet. And a price of $5,000 for a flight between New York and Zurich.

7. Singapore Airlines

With a history that goes back to 1947, Singapore Airlines have a long rich experience in the field of commercial aviation. On board they’ve got small suites instead of the regular seats, offering more comfort than ever. There’s a cook available for every passenger in first class so they can eat whatever their heart wishes.

In terms of entertainment expect a lot, including having a phone or wifi available during flight. Expect a lot in terms of paying for a ticket as well. For example, a trip from Los Angeles to Singapore will cost you around $5,100.

6. British Airways

Launched in 1972, British Airways is one of the most known airlines in the world and the largest in the UK in terms of fleet of airplanes. They offer flights all over the globe and you can expect a lot of comfort when flying with them in first class.

You’ll have your private little cabin with a bed and lots of entertainment options for those to which the flight in itself isn’t entertaining enough. You’ll also receive some complimentary skin care products – what purpose do they serve up there we don’t know. Maybe to justify a little bit of the price since a trip from New York to London will cost about $6,600.

5. Japan Airlines

The first national airline of Japan, established in 1953, Japan Airlines became the second largest in the country soon after its creation.

On board you can expect all the main features like beds and pillows, a duty free facility, entertainment systems including an external view of the airplane, and the most important, a wide range of tasty dishes from various cultures cooked by professional chefs. The price for a first class flight from Tokyo to New York is a good $7,000.

4. All Nippon Airways

All Nippon Airways is the largest airline in Japan, created in 1952, one year earlier than the one at number 5 and their aim was to provide the highest comfort and luxury standards in the industry.

LCD screens for watching films or playing games, slippers and blankets should one want to sleep and some wonderful food choices from cuisines around the world. Plus, again, skin care products. A flight from Shanghai to Los Angeles would cost about $7,500.

3. Air France

One of the best and most known airlines of Europe, Air France, will delight you with its foods on board their airplanes. The menu is created by Guy Martin, who is also the chef of a three star Michelin restaurant in Paris, so you can expect only the best dishes during an Air France flight.

The other amenities include the usual entertainment facilities, with programs in multiple languages, plus magazines, music and wifi access up above the clouds. They offer as well skin care products and travel kits – yes, we know, your skin can get dehydrated during a long flight. The price for a flight with Air France from Paris to New York is up to $8,100.

2. Emirates Airlines

Known as one of the most profitable airlines in the world, Emirates Airlines was established in 1985 and offers luxurious flights to their first class passengers ever since. They’re based in Dubai and they operate more than 3,600 flights a week all over the world.

With two types of first class seating, a fully enclosed suite with floor to ceiling doors and a private suite, they value the privacy of their passengers. To that, add a mini bar and a five star hotel menu. And then subtract $21,000 for a flight from New York to Dubai.

1. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

The flag carrier of Hong Kong and the most expensive airline in the world, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited has earned the World’s Best Airline award four times and was chosen as the Airline of the Year by Skytrax in 2014, all that for good reason.

They rise to their name with the abundance of entertainment options, their comfortable private cabins, and the ubiquitous skin care products and travel kits. What’s probably very important to mention here is that a flight from Los Angeles to Hong Kong will draw $31,000 from your bank account should you choose first class, making Cathay Pacific Airways Limited the most expensive airline in the world. That’s why you get skin care products, right?